Daneville Heritage Museum

Sep 6, 2023 | Home, News

One of Hans Jorgensen’s photos capturing the devastation in Davis after the tornado of 1928. By: Cheri O’Dell We will soon approach the 95th anniversary of one of Turner Counties’ worst tragedies, the Davis tornado. The museum has many pictures, taken by Hans Jorgensen, documenting the aftermath of the storm of September 13, 1928. We…

