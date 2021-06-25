Deputy auditor wraps up 29 years of serving Turner County

June 25th, 2021

Awarded for her years of service 
Turner County Commissioners Mark Kaufman, Jared Hybertson, Lyle Van Hove and Mick Miller stand with deputy auditor Sue Deutsch, awarding her with a plaque for her years of service. Photo/Submitted

Dawn Rye | Writer 

Retirement is not the end of the road. Instead, it marks the transition from working to being able to experience a new adventure. 

In February of 1992, Sue Deutsch was hired as the Turner County Deputy Auditor and will retire after 29 years of serving Turner County residents. She explained that with many jobs, the improvements in technology have been tremendous. From keeping manual records to using a typewriter to everything done with a computer, doing things has improved.  Complying with ever-changing laws is always a challenge.

Deutsch stated she would miss the courthouse family and especially working daily with Auditor Shelia Hagemann. 

“I’m so thankful she gave me the opportunity to do a job I loved and work with a fantastic boss,” exclaimed Deutsch. 

“I couldn’t have asked for a better co-worker and friend for the last 29 years!  Even though I’m sad to see her go I wish her the best in her next adventure,” commented Hagemann. 

When it comes to retirement, she is most excited about having more flexibility to attend her grandchildren’s activities. But, at the same time, she hopes to spend more time golfing, reading, traveling, volunteering and visiting her kids more.

