Desiree “Dez” Parmenter receives Child Advocate of the Year Award

Dianne Nielson presents the 2023 Child Advocate of the Year award from the Union County Child Protection Team to Dez Parmenter May 1st, 2024, for her work as a Behavior Analyst in the Beresford School District. (photo/Anita Dixon) Anita Dixon | Writer The 2023 Child Advocate of the Year award from the Union County Child…