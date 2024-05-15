Meet the Candidates of Turner County Commission-District 2: Parker and Brothersfield Townships

District 4 will be covered next week Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Candidates for District 2 are Sheila Hagemann, James A. Jones, and Joyce Willoughby. Their responses to our questions are quoted below, and are listed in alphabetical order by last name.In June, an election will be held to determine who will fill two seats…
