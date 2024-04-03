Easter Eggstravaganza brings baskets full of fun to Viborg kids

Madison looks for eggs. (photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Writer The Viborg Development Corporation hosted a Easter Eggstravaganza at the Viborg Community Center on Saturday, March 30. Guests were treated to a breakfast of aebelskiver, sausage and eggs for a free will donation, with proceeds going towards activities in Viborg. The petting zoo was a…