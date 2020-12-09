“Elf on the Shelf’ brings Christmas spirit

By | Posted December 9th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The holiday season brings family traditions and new memories that are created when the spirit of Christmas is in the air. Whether it’s baking cookies, building a snowman, believing in miracles, or an elf that causes trouble every December. Many children get excited each year for that special “Elf on the Shelf” they consider their friend.

In Parker, “Elves on the Shelves” are popping up all over, causing mischief or being quarantined due to the pandemic. According to some moms, many of their ideas are from Pinterest or Facebook and sometimes the elves have a mind of their own doing all sorts of crazy things around the house. 

Elf Eve arrived in Parker two years ago to the Pete Johnson family who wanted to start the tradition after their son heard about it in school. Elf Sally has gone above and beyond by toilet papering her owner’s house. The Susie Smith family started the tradition when it first came out and to add some fun holiday cheer for the kids and she is welcomed with open arms every December by the youngest child.

“I started with Elfie when the boys were little because I just love Christmas and I thought it would be a fun tradition and we added on the girl (elf) last year or the year before because of their little sister and I was running out of ideas, so thought it would be a fun new edition,” commented local mom Susie. 

Mom Julia found out her children weren’t brushing their teeth, so elves Elfie and Elfina were in the bathroom brushing their teeth, trying to set a good example. 

“I started this tradition to have my own family tradition and hopefully, my kids do it with their kids. The joy and excitement that comes from my kids in the morning is my favorite part,” said mom Joyce. 

Even though some moms feel “Elf on the Shelf” is time-consuming, but when their kids look forward to it each morning, it makes it all worth the effort for the 24 days until Christmas.

* Editor’s note: Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of Santa’s helpers. 

Comments are closed.

  • Giving back

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The saying goes, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Many people give for various reasons […]

    LIGHTING UP THE TOWN

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Last Saturday, Dec. 5, Parker’s Main Street came alive with the help of local businesses and the Parker FFA.  The […]

    Lighting up the community

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer ‘Tis the season for Christmas trees, lights, Santa Claus and gathering together with family. The annual […]

    Moving Turner County EMS departments into the future

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Commissioner Mick Miller and Dr. Denise Hanish, Medical Director […]

    Snow removal discussed

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Winter is coming and many parts of the state have already received snow. Since the 1800’s, […]

  • A letter to Santa

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    ISG discusses future opportunities

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, ISG, an engineering consultant company out of Sioux Falls, […]

    COMING DOWN

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Legendary Parker coaches receive awards

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Shane Merrill | Writer Former longtime Parker volleyball coaches Jill Christensen and Roger Knecht received awards during the final night […]

    Local businesses important for survival

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Businesses big and small are dependent on the shopping habits of others to make their […]

  • What’s Happening

    Susan Crowder Heyer

    77 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Salem Born and raised in Viborg, Susan spent the majority of her life as a businesswoman. […]

    Lon Lemme

    66 Thursday, Nov. 26 Freeman Lon was born in Sioux Falls, Aug. 9, 1954. Lon attended Howard High School and business school at Dakota […]

    Wrestlers open season in Sioux Valley

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker wrestling team opened their season last week at Sioux Valle, facing off against Howard, […]