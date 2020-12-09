“Elf on the Shelf’ brings Christmas spirit

Dawn Rye | Writer

The holiday season brings family traditions and new memories that are created when the spirit of Christmas is in the air. Whether it’s baking cookies, building a snowman, believing in miracles, or an elf that causes trouble every December. Many children get excited each year for that special “Elf on the Shelf” they consider their friend.

In Parker, “Elves on the Shelves” are popping up all over, causing mischief or being quarantined due to the pandemic. According to some moms, many of their ideas are from Pinterest or Facebook and sometimes the elves have a mind of their own doing all sorts of crazy things around the house.

Elf Eve arrived in Parker two years ago to the Pete Johnson family who wanted to start the tradition after their son heard about it in school. Elf Sally has gone above and beyond by toilet papering her owner’s house. The Susie Smith family started the tradition when it first came out and to add some fun holiday cheer for the kids and she is welcomed with open arms every December by the youngest child.

“I started with Elfie when the boys were little because I just love Christmas and I thought it would be a fun tradition and we added on the girl (elf) last year or the year before because of their little sister and I was running out of ideas, so thought it would be a fun new edition,” commented local mom Susie.

Mom Julia found out her children weren’t brushing their teeth, so elves Elfie and Elfina were in the bathroom brushing their teeth, trying to set a good example.

“I started this tradition to have my own family tradition and hopefully, my kids do it with their kids. The joy and excitement that comes from my kids in the morning is my favorite part,” said mom Joyce.

Even though some moms feel “Elf on the Shelf” is time-consuming, but when their kids look forward to it each morning, it makes it all worth the effort for the 24 days until Christmas.

* Editor’s note: Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of Santa’s helpers.