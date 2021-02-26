Emergency department receives grant for updated equipment

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant application for Emergency Management.

Brad Georgeson, Turner County Emergency Manager said he applied for a grant. The county would receive $5310 and match $5310, being a 50/50 split. He explained the grant would purchase equipment for the emergency operation center. The upgraded equipment includes a ceiling projector with a small sound system, 65 inch smart TV and labor.

“It won’t benefit just me, it will benefit other offices,” commented Georgeson.

Commissioner Jared Hybertson asked why he picked the company he did?

Georgeson noted because the Yankton County Emergency Manager recommended the company and with the short window to write the grant, he made the phone call to receive a quote. Once approval signatures are obtained on grant acceptance from SD Office of Emergency Management, work on the project can begin.