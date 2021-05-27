Don Jorgensen interviews Parker mayor Ron Nelson last week for an upcoming piece on KELOLAND News. photo/Sarah Ebeling(Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Although the phrase may have been made popular by country music singer Miranda Lambert, “famous in a small town” is not a new saying. Growing up in a small town means that almost everyone knows you and knows what you are doing.

And it’s still true today in Parker.

Last week, 1982 Parker High School graduate Don Jorgensen was in town. Jorgensen, who grew up and left Parker decades ago, stays current on the town not only because he still has family in Parker, but because many residents tune in to see the local native on KELO News every weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Jorgensen said that part of KELO’s adage is is Keloland — your home. He explained that he took and pitched the idea of the anchors telling their stories of their hometowns. Because of this, Jorgensen interviewed some locals in Parker on Friday, May 21 and a story on Parker will air this Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m.