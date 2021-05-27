Famous in a small town

By | Posted May 27th, 2021 |

Don Jorgensen interviews Parker mayor Ron Nelson last week for an upcoming piece on KELOLAND News. photo/Sarah Ebeling(Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Although the phrase may have been made popular by country music singer Miranda Lambert, “famous in a small town” is not a new saying. Growing up in a small town means that almost everyone knows you and knows what you are doing. 

And it’s still true today in Parker. 

Last week, 1982 Parker High School graduate Don Jorgensen was in town. Jorgensen, who grew up and left Parker decades ago, stays current on the town not only because he still has family in Parker, but because many residents tune in to see the local native on KELO News every weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Jorgensen said that part of  KELO’s adage is is Keloland — your home. He explained that he took and pitched the idea of the anchors telling their stories of their hometowns. Because of this, Jorgensen interviewed some locals in Parker on Friday, May 21 and a story on Parker will air this Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. 

Comments are closed.

  • A passion for solving drug cases in the local community

    May 27th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A Drug Recognition Expert is a law enforcement officer trained to identify people driving impaired by drugs other than, […]

    Turner County to consider FEMA flood insurance

    May 12th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, Planning and Zoning Director Daisy Johnson said she would […]

    Booster Club donates to local programs

    May 12th, 2021
    by

    The Parker Athletic Booster Club recently donated $17,000 to various sports programs at Parker High School, with another $8,500 pledged […]

    Chancellor Reformed Church becomes Red Cross disaster approved

    May 12th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A disaster can be defined as an event that occurs suddenly and unexpectedly, causing severe disturbances […]

    Plans continue on proposed events center

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor At last week’s city council meeting, the council granted a utility easement to Northwestern Energy. […]

  • Dolton Township looking for answers on closed bridge

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to adopt a resolution to […]

    Scam hitting Turner County residents

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Scammers are expected to steal over $2 billion in 2021. Some key points to remember, a […]

    Cleaning up the earth one trash bag at a time

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    CLEAN UP DAY IN PARKER Friday, April 30 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  *treats to all who help Dawn Rye […]

    Band and chorus takes part contests

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    The Parker High School Band and Chorus recently performed for judges in their solo and small ensemble contests.  Because of […]

    Elementary contest event to be held

    April 29th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker elementary students will be participating in an instrumental solo and small ensemble contest. The […]

  • What’s Happening

    Sharon Dorene Wollman

    74 Friday, May 14 Bridgewater Sharon Opperman was born in Huron to Alvin and Bessie (Burma) Opperman on Sept. 18, […]

    Merlyn Van Hove

    76 Wednesday, May 19 Freeman  Merlyn was born July 12, 1944, to the late Harvey Van Hove and Norma Hovaldt […]

    Jerry D. Nelsen

    65  Wednesday, May 19 Viborg Jerry was born Jan. 23, 1956, in Viborg, the son of Donald M. Nelsen and […]