Fatal crash North of Hurley

One person died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Hurley.

Dennis Schrock, Freeman, was driving a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country and was westbound on 280th Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and 280th Avenue. The vehicle collided with a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country which was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19 driven by Dennis White, Irene.

Schrock was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Michelle Sorlien, Menno, a 43-year-old female passenger in the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

All those involved were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.