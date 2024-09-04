From small town to the big city

Rebekah has been practicing dance she was three years old and made the decision to focus on dancing as her career when she was fourteen years old. (Photo/Submitted) Rebekah Sharples-Schmidt sets her sights on Poland, New York City Renae Hansen | Editor The love of dance has already taken Rebekah Scharples-Schmidt more places in her…

