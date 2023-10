“From the Front Porch”

Renae Hansen | Writer VHS alumnus Vicki (Weier) Harkness had a fun weekend celebrating husband Jeff Harkness’s induction into the 2023 South Dakota Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame. Congratulations to Jeff, who has been a DJ with B102.7 for many years now and is a well-known personality in the area. Congratulations also to…