Renae Hansen | Writer We were happy to hear that the Viborg Public Library has rescheduled the Jonathan May Magic Show that had to be cancelled last month due to the flooding. We’ll have to wait a bit for our magic fix, but the show will be held on Sunday, September 29, at 1:30 p.m….
Latest News
- Dakota Ace Hardware celebrates their past, looks forward to their future
- Fifth annual tractor pull happening in Wakonda this weekend
- Camo Saloon hosts Grand Opening
- Clerk of Courts and Court Services are relocating
- “What Makes Centerville a Great Place to Live?”
- “Helping Build Danish Traditions”
- Marion School Board meets July 11
- “From the Front Porch”
- Weekly Commissioner meeting
- Patricia (Pat) Lou Karber