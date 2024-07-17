“From the Front Porch”

Renae Hansen | Writer We were happy to hear that the Viborg Public Library has rescheduled the Jonathan May Magic Show that had to be cancelled last month due to the flooding. We’ll have to wait a bit for our magic fix, but the show will be held on Sunday, September 29, at 1:30 p.m….

