Glenridge Golf Course observing 100th anniversary with three-day celebration

Glenridge Golf Course will be celebrating their 100th Anniversary with a three-day celebration August 9-11. (Photo/Submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer This August, golf fans and Irene community members will celebrate a remarkable milestone – the 100th anniversary of Glenridge Golf Course, one of the oldest courses in South Dakota. A three-day celebration August 9-11 is…