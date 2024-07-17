Viborg’s Danish Days kicks off this week Renae Hansen | Editor The theme for this year’s Danish Days in Viborg is “Helping Build Danish Traditions” in honor of this year’s Friends of Viborg Award recipient, Dakota Ace Hardware. Dakota Ace Hardware celebrated their 30th anniversary last weekend but will continue with the celebration this week…
