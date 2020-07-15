Helpline Center hotline now accessible to all South Dakota residents

By | Posted July 15th, 2020 |

Melissa Voss | Editor, Minnehaha Messenger

On Wednesday, July 1, the Helpline Center announced that their 211 hotline would be open to all South Dakota residents.

Since 2001, the Helpline Center has aided a handful of communities within the state, consistently building their reach throughout the past nineteen years. The hotline was able to reach its statewide status after South Dakota Senate Bill 2 was proposed back in February.  This bill was to propose a statewide resource system funded by the Department of Social Services to help with disasters and other related needs.  It was later signed and initiated by Governor Kristi Noem at the end of March.

The Helpline Center’s hotline is for anyone in need of financial, mental health, family, or disaster related support and information.  Using the hotline or emailing help@helplinecenter.org any time of day will set you up with a professionally trained support specialist.

Comments are closed.

  • Controversy continues

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The continuing issues       regarding the sidewalks in Parker was the main topic […]

    A CLEAR VIEW

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Fence permit tabled

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Monroe Town Board meeting, Anne Beil’s building permit was discussed and a motion […]

    “A traditional” 4-H fair show with social distancing guidelines

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to allow 4-H kids to […]

    Saying goodbye to a piece of school history

    July 8th, 2020
    by

  • Sheriff’s office received grant to hire deputy

    July 8th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant for […]

    Local accidents include fatality

    July 8th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harrisburg teen has been identified as the […]

    Parker awarded $1,845.00 for mosquito control

    July 8th, 2020
    by

    PIERRE – More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control […]

    The Fair will not go on

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Turner County Fairgrounds will sit idle next month when it comes time for the […]

    Merrill ‘s conditional use permit granted

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s planning and zoning meeting, Allen and Kristie Merrill petitioned the board to operate […]

  • What’s Happening

    Janice Fellows

    77 Sunday, June 28 San Antonio, Texas Janice Marie Miller was born April 11, 1943, at the McKennan Hospital to […]

    Phyllis Darlene Montis

    Saturday, July 11 Parker She was born in a little house east of Parker fairgrounds to Marjorie (Wiese) and Cornelius […]

    Mick Turner

    72 Thursday, July 9 Parker Michael Lee “Mick” Turner was born on Dec. 23, 1947, at Abilene, Texas, to Charles […]