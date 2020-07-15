Helpline Center hotline now accessible to all South Dakota residents

Melissa Voss | Editor, Minnehaha Messenger

On Wednesday, July 1, the Helpline Center announced that their 211 hotline would be open to all South Dakota residents.

Since 2001, the Helpline Center has aided a handful of communities within the state, consistently building their reach throughout the past nineteen years. The hotline was able to reach its statewide status after South Dakota Senate Bill 2 was proposed back in February. This bill was to propose a statewide resource system funded by the Department of Social Services to help with disasters and other related needs. It was later signed and initiated by Governor Kristi Noem at the end of March.

The Helpline Center’s hotline is for anyone in need of financial, mental health, family, or disaster related support and information. Using the hotline or emailing help@helplinecenter.org any time of day will set you up with a professionally trained support specialist.