Hot Hurley Nights takes a detour

Dawn Rye | Writer

Hot Hurley Nights has been a staple in the Hurley community for many years. With the recent construction on Center Ave., Hot Hurley Nights events have been modified to keep the community safe.

Friday, July 23, starts off the modified cruise night at 5:30 p.m. with musical entertainment at 9 p.m. at the Hurley Bar & Grill.

Saturday, July 24, breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., sponsored by the local ambulance department. At 8 a.m., the 13th annual Ryan Gaber Memorial softball tournament takes place at the Hurley Ball Field. Poker Run begins at 3 p.m. with registration at 2:30 p.m. and ends the night with Autumn Road’s music at 9 p.m.

Wrapping up the weekend, the tractor pull will start at 1 p.m. at the Sherard Farm; for more information, contact Aaron at 605-351-0948. The bean bag toss in the city park will also be held at 1 p.m. for anyone interested and ending the evening with BBQ pork supper and ice cream social at 5 p.m., also at the park.