I-W Booster Club holds fundraising golf tournaments

(RIGHT) Some participants in the recent I-W Booster Club fundraising golf tournament, held at Glenridge Golf Course, pose on the golf course. (Photo/Submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer The annual Irene-Wakonda Booster club fundraising golf tournament was recently held at Glenridge Golf Course, with 69 people participating in this year’s June tournament.Between the June tournament and…