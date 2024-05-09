I-W Elementary art and science fair held

Students Reagan, Gabriel, and Lucas pose in front of their display about penguins during Wednesday’s Art and Science Fair at I-W Elementary (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer The annual Irene-Wakonda Elementary Art and Science Fair was held on Wednesday, May 1, in the gym at the Wakonda school. Children in grades kindergarten through sixth…
