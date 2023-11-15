I-W Oral Interp season ends

Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda’s oral interpretation season has now ended. This year, there was only one student who competed in oral interpretation from Irene-Wakonda. Ninth-grader Duncan Sharples-Schmidt represented the school at three competitions in Harrisburg, Lennox, and Districts in Vermillion.At the District competition in Vermillion on November 8, Sharples-Schmidt placed third in the Humorous…