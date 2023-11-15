Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda’s oral interpretation season has now ended. This year, there was only one student who competed in oral interpretation from Irene-Wakonda. Ninth-grader Duncan Sharples-Schmidt represented the school at three competitions in Harrisburg, Lennox, and Districts in Vermillion.At the District competition in Vermillion on November 8, Sharples-Schmidt placed third in the Humorous…
Latest News
- All hands on deck for Thanksgiving
- Meeting held to discuss possible Viborg-Hurley athletic complex
- Electric vehicles pose new challenges in emergency situations
- Parker High School makes top 10
- Irene-Wakonda Veterans Day program a success
- Tree donated for Irene’s Christmas in the Valley tree lighting
- I-W Oral Interp season ends
- Irene American Legion & Auxiliary to hold annual soup and bingo night
- Marion FCCLA sponsored Veterans Day program
- Carole’s Opening soon in Marion