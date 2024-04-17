I-W school board approves hires for next year

Riva Sharples | Writer During their regular monthly meeting Wednesday, April 10, the Irene-Wakonda School board accepted several resignations and also approved classified staff and teachers for the 2024-2025 school year.Resignations were accepted from Patrick O’Malley and his wife Colleen for their roles as Head and Assistant Basketball Coaches for Girls Basketball. A resignation was…