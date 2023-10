I-W Science Club formed, takes first outing to observe bee colony

I-W sophomore Katelyn Tallman and freshman Izabelah Brumbaugh were fortunate to observe a bee colony up close and personal during a recent outing to Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve. (photo/submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda students will be learning about bees, beekeeping, and honey harvesting, among other things, in the newly-formed Science/Bee Club that was…