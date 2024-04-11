Members of the I-W Mixed Choir perform during last week’s Large Group Contest (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer I-W band and choir students attended Region Large Group Contest last week, bringing home two Excellent rankings and one Good ranking.The I-W band performed “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Baba Yetu,” receiving an Excellent rating, getting a…
Latest News
- Centerville honored by Metro Area leaders
- New Clay-Union Electric facility serving area
- Viborg City Council approves liquor license for Camo Saloon
- “Military kids are like dandelions. They bloom wherever they are planted.”
- I-W students attend large group contest
- Machine shed fire utilizes three fire departments
- Viborg-Hurley High School’s ‘Euphoria’ Prom enchants attendees
- Viborg’s Danish Community Club needs your help!
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School takes center stage with Spring Concert
- Security Bank welcomes James Bohnsack to Viborg Branch