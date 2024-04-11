I-W students attend large group contest

Apr 11, 2024 | Home, News

Members of the I-W Mixed Choir perform during last week’s Large Group Contest (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer I-W band and choir students attended Region Large Group Contest last week, bringing home two Excellent rankings and one Good ranking.The I-W band performed “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Baba Yetu,” receiving an Excellent rating, getting a…

