I-W Variety Show a success

Joshua Hauck, Lucy Hansen, Mollie Ganschow, and Rose Smock perform “Yakety Sax” during Friday’s Variety Show (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer The 2024 Irene-Wakonda Variety Show, hosted by the I-W Music Department, was a great success. This year’s show, held May 3 at the high school, was entitled, “Billboard #1 Hits” and featured students…