Infotech Solutions upgrading courthouse cyber security

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting Infotech Solution representative Tyler Ruhd explained how the courthouse cyber security was lacking in technology. photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye| Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to sign the Infotech Solutions IT contract.

Infotech Solutions representative Tyler Ruhd explained they are a cyber security company for several organizations.

He said they are the endorsed provider for the South Dakota Retailers Association, South Dakota Ag and Businesses Association, South Dakota State Bar and Independent Insurance Agency of South Dakota. Ruhd noted they work with other municipalities and counties.

Chairman Lyle VanHove asked if they have more than one office?

Ruhd said his office is located in Madison and can be mobile when it comes to serving customers.

He noted their methodology is different from other companies, which sets them apart.

Ruhd explained their (M&M) monitoring and managing.

He said, for example, if the auditor’s office computer were having issues, they would be the first to call before a problem arises.

Ruhd noted they could get an idea of how many computers and come up with preliminary numbers.

VanHove questioned how long the company has been in business?

Ruhd said 12 years and are all DSU graduates that know cyber security and IT very well.

He explained the hardware, monthly fee and a one time set up cost. Ruhd said it is all about monitoring and managing with companies and numbers.

Commissioner Mark Kaufmann asked if the courthouse had a server?

Ruhd said there is a single server that is designated for the Register of Deeds only. He noted the courthouse is not on a full domain environment. The server could have provided the whole organization that would have provided each officer a portion of the server.

Kaufmann questioned if the courthouse needs to do some updating?

Ruhd said there are different ways to do that with the methodology they have noticed the early 2000 equipment.

He explained the equipment is outdated; however, there is new technology.

He noted applications like “Word, Excel, Bosanova, SD cards” are all trusted documents. Ruhd explained other forms wouldn’t be allowed. Ruhd said it’s all about cyber security.

“I just want to make sure that you know there is a difference that they are not comparing apples to apples. They are comparing apples to bananas,” noted Ruhd.

He explained the courthouse is not receiving a lot of things that involved cyber security. Ruhd noted he feels at least there would be a phone number to call.

He said he doesn’t want to see Turner County get breached like Hutchison County.

He explained every single computer needs a backup system since there is no domain. He noted the domain would redirect to the server that stores the information.

Ruhd said he also noticed there is no continuity when it comes to emails. He explained 60 percent of emails are “iw.net”, which is free, sheriff office is “.com”, and state’s attorney has “.org.”

Ruhd noted there could be continuity between the emails and have security built-in.

He said they could have Office 365 with share-point files that act as a server. Ruhd explained that is where share-points are utilized, so data is stored off-site. He noted that way, working from home could be functional.

Commissioner Mick Miller asked what happens when each office wants something different?

“How do you know what they are requesting is the right thing for there office,” he questioned?

Ruhd said they have those conversations and if an office wants to download an application, that request can be made.

He noted if the office goes into downloading malposition content, that office will be held responsible.

Ruhd explained when it comes to IP; it is proactive or reactive. He said that Turner County is on the responsive side and wants to get Turner County on the active side where things can be preventable.

Ruhd noted when talking with the other offices; their computers had issues and was left with no solution. He explained when it came to time for a reaction it was days before someone was able to fix the problem. He said he couldn’t guarantee less the 12 hours with his company; however, they would respond.

Ruhd explained that he would send over the contract to be signed.

