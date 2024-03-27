Irene-Wakonda celebrates Prom 2024

Seniors Jake Wolfswinkel and Elsey Thompson were crowned Prom 2024 King and Queen during I-W’s Grand March on Saturday, March 23 (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Cold temperatures and the threat of severe weather didn’t dampen the mood at this year’s Prom in the Irene-Wakonda School District. Students, dressed in their best, celebrated the…