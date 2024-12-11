Irene-Wakonda, Viborg-Hurley students place at State Oral Interp meet

Viborg-Hurley was represented by Syndil Radio, Alinea McDonald, and Brinlee Smith at the State Oral Interp festival. Radio and Smith received a Superior Ranking Medal for their duet. (Photo/Submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer An Irene-Wakonda student and two students from Viborg-Hurley were among the winners of the state oral interp meet held last weekend in…