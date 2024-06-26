Irene’s Corner Tavern open again after seven-year hiatus

Irene’s beloved Corner Tavern opened last week after being closed for seven years (Photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Irene’s beloved watering hole, the Corner Tavern, is open again after a seven-year hiatus.The popular bar and eatery opened last Friday, June 21, after a whirlwind couple of months by the extended Aune family in Irene.Brothers…