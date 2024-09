Kesteloot and Stahl named Marion High School Homecoming King and Queen

Marion High School Homecoming Queen Hailey Stahl and King Ashton Kestleloot. (Photo/Submitted). Congratulations to the Marion High School 2024-2025 Homecoming King Asthon Kesteloot and Queen Hailey Stahl. Coronation was held on Monday, September 9. This year’s Homecoming Royalty candidates also included Ani Harutyunyan, Dominic Sperling, Caleb Downs, McKenna Odman, Emma McConniel, and Keaton Preheim.This year’s…