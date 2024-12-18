Duwayne and Theresa Bonhorst. (Photo/Submitted) Duwayne Bonhorst Renae Hansen | Editor Even Santa needs a little help from his friends sometimes, and in this month’s Know Your Neighbor we introduce you to a Viborg man who has answered Santa’s call for help for the past fifteen years, Duwayne Bonhorst.Duwayne and wife Theresa moved to Viborg…
Latest News
- Marion celebrates Hometown Christmas
- Centerville holds 2024 Community Gala Event
- New pastor at Komstad Covenant Church enjoying welcoming atmosphere
- Irene ALA Unit #93 host Christmas dinner at HSC
- Marion students perform at Christmas concert
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School Celebrates the Season with Festive Concert
- Know your Neighbor
- Adella (Della) Fogelman
- Marilyn Carol Bondesen
- Freeman overtakes the Cougars in overtime