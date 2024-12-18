Know your Neighbor

Dec 18, 2024 | Home, News

Duwayne and Theresa Bonhorst. (Photo/Submitted) Duwayne Bonhorst Renae Hansen | Editor Even Santa needs a little help from his friends sometimes, and in this month’s Know Your Neighbor we introduce you to a Viborg man who has answered Santa’s call for help for the past fifteen years, Duwayne Bonhorst.Duwayne and wife Theresa moved to Viborg…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here