Know your Neighbor

Duwayne and Theresa Bonhorst. (Photo/Submitted) Duwayne Bonhorst Renae Hansen | Editor Even Santa needs a little help from his friends sometimes, and in this month’s Know Your Neighbor we introduce you to a Viborg man who has answered Santa’s call for help for the past fifteen years, Duwayne Bonhorst.Duwayne and wife Theresa moved to Viborg…