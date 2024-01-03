Last commissioners meeting of 2023

Jan 3, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Representative Karla Lems , representative of district 16, came to address the commissioners as a concerned citizen. She came to give an overview, a bird’s eye view of the CO2 project. She began by asking the commissioners’ if they had heard of the World Economic Forum, the Paris Climate…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register