Legendary Parker coaches receive awards

By | Posted November 24th, 2020 |

Longtime Parker coaches Jill Christensen and Roger Knecht were honored last weekend in Watertown for their year’s of service to the Parker volleyball programs. photo/Shane Merrill

Shane Merrill | Writer

Former longtime Parker volleyball coaches Jill Christensen and Roger Knecht received awards during the final night of the state ‘A’ volleyball tournament. 

Christensen was honored with the Distinguished Service Award, after coaching for 36 years and compiling 837 wins. She retired after the 2018 state tournament and serving seven years as an officer on the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.

Knecht, who had been involved in the Parker program for 25 years, was honored as the 2020 South Dakota Friend of Volleyball award. Knecht started his passion as a volunteer line judge, but moved up to coaching the junior high for 17 years and made the jump to varsity assistant coach in 2016, compiling a 436-66 lifetime coaching record in 20 seasons. “I was just a piece of the puzzle,” said Knecht after receiving the award. 

Making the award even more special was the fact the Pheasants had qualified for the state tournament this season. The nine seniors were the last group the duo were able to coach before retirement. Both former coaches received their award before the third place match, with the Parker team on the floor with them.

Comments are closed.

  • ISG discusses future opportunities

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, ISG, an engineering consultant company out of Sioux Falls, […]

    COMING DOWN

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Local businesses important for survival

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Businesses big and small are dependent on the shopping habits of others to make their […]

    Congrats Parker Volleyball

    November 24th, 2020
    by

    Parker receives CARES money to aid community

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    Julia Johnson | Staff Intern The federal government allocated South Dakota just over $141 million to assist with COVID-19 related […]

  • Parker council approves garbage administration fee

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker’s city council met in regular session last Monday night. Although there were a few […]

    Johnson Engineering updates board on county structures

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Johnson Engineering PE, LSIT, Dan Johnson updated the board […]

    Parker School District discuss committee meeting with Marion School Board

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, a motion was made to have president Jason Chester […]

    Volunteers battle blaze north of town

    November 13th, 2020
    by

    Controlled burn causes damage on Highway 44

    November 13th, 2020
    by

  • What’s Happening

    Leland C. Eide

    88 Monday, Nov. 16 Irene Leland Clayton Eide was born in rural Irene to Rachel Marie (Lee) and Arnt Eide […]

    Pheasants save their best for last

    Shane Merrill | Writer In what turned out to be an emotional match, the Parker Pheasants were able to sweep […]

    Pheasants pull upset in opener

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker volleyball team opened the 2020 state volleyball tournament as the number seven seed facing […]