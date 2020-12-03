Lighting up the community

By | Posted December 3rd, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

‘Tis the season for Christmas trees, lights, Santa Claus and gathering together with family. The annual hometown Christmas festivities hosted by the Parker Chamber of Commerce was canceled to keep the community safe. However, the “Parade of Lights” on Saturday, Dec. 5 will still take place on Parker’s Main Street. 

Everyone is welcome to come watch the annual “Parade of Lights” with floats lining up by Nelson’s Feed at 6 p.m. with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade route includes floats heading south to the post office then making their way down to the school and ending at the bus barns. 

The Chamber’s goal is to make the parade longer so residents can practice social distancing.

Anyone business or residents wanting to register should contact Kelly Dunkelberger or show up during the lineup time. 

