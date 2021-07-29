Livewires host June Meeting

The Livewires meet on Monday, June 28, at the courthouse in Parker.  Aspen Rand called the meeting to order and Izabella Kastner led the flag pledges and roll call topic was Fourth of July plans and eight members answered it. Rand gave the secretary report and Braylon Plucker gave the Treasurer’s report and both were approved. 

Old business included: Summerfest Workshops. Elizabeth Dunkelburger gave a talk about how the soap, succulents and button workshops went and what she learned.

4-H Camp: Braylon and Sutton Plucker gave a talk about what they learned at the 4-H camp. 

Horse Show: Izabella and Addison Kastner gave a talk about the Friday, June 25horse show.

New business included: Thursday, July 1, was the deadline to upload the 4-H YQCA certificates and livestock Registrations papers to 4honline. 

The skill-a-thon/consumer decision-making was Tuesday, July 13, at the fairground. 

On Friday, July 16, Livestock judging at the Lincoln County fairgrounds and Tuesday, July 29, at the Hutchinson County fairgrounds. 

Upcoming parades are Monday, July 5 in Lennox; Thursday, July 10 in Canastota; Saturday, July 19 Viborg; July 24 in Hurley. 

 If anyone is interested, please contact the Extension Office. 

Plucker motioned to pick up trash after the fair for our July community service project and Dunkelburger seconded it. Our club will also be helping Marly’s make BBQ for the lunch stand. 

Wednesday, July 30, was the deadline for Fair Exhibit Entry deadline on 4honline. 

Dunkelberger motioned to adjourn the meeting and Kastner seconded it.  The hostess for the July meeting will be the Voeltz family.  Izabella Kastner gave a talk on how to tie a goat.  Kastner gave a talk on how to oil your saddle. Braylon Plucker gave a talk on how to prepare your garden to plant.  Sutton Plucker gave a talk on “Why you should point your muzzle in a safe direction.”

