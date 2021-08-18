Local gives back to Turner County Food Pantry

Dawn Rye | Writer

Volunteering your time to support a cause is showing passion for something they will never regret. Helping the community is an opportunity for someone to grow as a person, to understand better how they fit into the world around them. Giving back is also a great way to get to know the community and its citizens. 

Parker resident Rick Hull said after five years of helping at the bread giveaway, Julie Anderson and Lynette Almond asked if he wanted to take over the Turner County Food Pantry. His duties include taking inventory and set up the volunteers. 

He offers a local roadside produce stand that sells squash, corn, tomatoes, beans, bell pepper and zucchini.   He is currently running low on inventory and asks that anyone who has produce to donate drop it off at the Turner County Food Pantry located in the basement of the Turner County County Courthouse.

“If it goes in the dirt, I’m going to sell it,” commented Hull. 

He continued, he will be selling apples, peaches and pears ready shortly. He is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. located on the corner of Cherry St. and S.D. Highway 44. 

Hull’s biggest seller so far has been tomatoes and there is no set price; it’s all free will donations when purchasing your product. His favorite produce to grow is chocolate cherry tomatoes that don’t taste like chocolate because they are a great snack when working in the garden.  

“Absolutely, 100 percent of the proceeds go back to the Turner County Food Pantry,” stated Hull. 

He believes selling local produce is helping the residents in the community. And his goal is that nobody goes hungry in Turner County. 

