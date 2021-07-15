Local kids take part learning pet care

By | Posted July 15th, 2021 |

Last week Parker’s veterinarian Josh Steibart talked to the kids and adults about the importance of taking care of your pets. Elliot Christensen views the toothbrush used on a horse while brother Patrick is interested in another veterinarian tool that helps take care of pets. Photos/Dawn Rye

Comments are closed.

  • New Century Press hires editor

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer In a sense, everyone edits written materials. From book writers, speakers, students and journalists. Professional editors work […]

    Taking her career to the next level

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer Everyone could say they go the extra mile when it comes to working. However, almost no one […]

    All school reunion to be held

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor COVID canceled so many events last year, including Parker’s annual Alumni Banquet.  But this year, […]

    What to know about the latest child tax credit?

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The American Rescue Plan Act enacted in March authorized the expanded Child Tax Credit. Part of […]

    Residents beware of the child tax credit scams

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Starting Thursday, July 15 through December 2021, parents who qualify for the American Rescue Plan Act […]

  • POET featured in film on environmental benefits of biofuels

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    POET, the world’s largest biofuels producer, appears in a new short film as part of the series Nature’s Building Blocks, […]

    Parker kids learn bicycle safety

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Cycling is one of the many ways to get exercise, see the sights and reduce the […]

    Keeping your family safe during the Fourth of July

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Holidays like Independence Day and other celebrations can be fun times with great memories. But making […]

    Reaching a milestone after 32 years of service

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether big or small, a milestone can be reached with consistent achievements that add up over […]

    Name released in Turner County fatal crash

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    LENNOX – A Chancellor woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker 12U finishes top-8 at state

    Coming off a very successful regular season, which found the two Parker 12U league teams finishing one and two in […]

    Parker Blue wraps up season 14-0

    With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Parker Blue baseball club headed to Tea last week to […]

    Parker Red finishes with 7-6 win

    With the regular season winding down, the Parker Red 12U baseball team took the field one last time this season, […]