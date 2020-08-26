Marion American Legion donate proceeds from 2nd Amendment poker run

Members of Marion American Legion

Members of the Marion American Legion Post #235 attending a tour of the Wings of Valor Lodge near Parker, on Sunday, Aug. 16, included (left to right) Tyler Zick, Commander Jennifer VanRoekel, Jeremy Thomas, Manager Sean Adams, Gary Dykstra, Josh Schmidt and manager Bruce Weller. Schmidt presented the lodge $1,000 check from proceeds of their 2nd Amendment Poker Run. Photo/submitted

The Marion American Legion Post #235 presented a check for $1,000 to Sean Adams, manager of the Wings of Valor Lodge near Parker, on Sunday, Aug.16 with proceeds from their Second Annual 2nd Amendment Poker Run that was held on Saturday, July 18. The group was also treated to a tour of the new facility for disabled Veterans.

Wings of Valor Lodge is a retreat unlike any other. Situated on 160 acres of carefully groomed hunting grounds in Parker, this get-away offers more than just hunting to the Veterans of the United States military branches. Wings of Valor operates on the mission of supporting those who have served by providing a gathering place to motivate and empower disabled Veterans in the outdoors making it a perfect program for the Marion American Legion to support.

In conjunction, the Marion American Legion is also organizing a Flags for Freedom March to be held at the football game at Parker on Friday, Sept. 11. For more information contact Gary Dykstra.

