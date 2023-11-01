Marion school board meets to discuss school improvements

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor On Monday, October 16, the people of Marion were invited to attend an informational meeting about the future of their school. The presentation addressed multiple topics, starting with the master plan and carrying the audience through the final product and costs.Tom Hurlbert, Tom Oster and Becca Woytassek of Co-op Architecture…
