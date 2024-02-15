CommissionerTony Ciampa Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The Turner County commissioners play a vital role in our local government. They are “empowered to ‘super-intend the fiscal concerns of the County’ and ‘to make orders respecting the care and preservation of all property belonging to the County’.” The Commissioners duties also include conducting “long-range planning, approve…
Latest News
- Remembering Gerard
- Recall petition presented during Chancellor Town Meeting
- Meet Hurley Commissioner, Tony Ciampa
- Two new deputies sworn in
- Firefighters for a cause
- Marion City Council
- Viborg Public Library holds Quilt Raffle
- I-W students earn Superior, Excellent rankings at music competition
- I-W FCCLA collecting hygiene items for community service project
- Wakonda Pool looking for lifeguards, FOWP 2024 campaign underway