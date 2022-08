Meet the new Parker City Street Supervisor/Planning and Zoning Administrator

Zach Hertel is the new Street Supervisor/Planning and Zoning Administrator for the City of Parker (photo by Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Zach Hertel has been working for the City of Parker now since April. Hertel replaces Mike Jorgensen in the role of City Street Supervisor/Planning and Zoning Administrator. Hertel lived in Parker…