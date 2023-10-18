Meet your deputies

Oct 18, 2023 | Features, Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer The men and women of the Turner County Sheriff’s Office are then when you need them, whether it be an emergency situation, a car collision, or perhaps even help crossing the street. They come when you call. There has been a lot of turnover recently in the TC Sheriff’s…

