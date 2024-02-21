New Centerville Police Chief brings years of experience to the job

Lon Hatcher was recently appointed the new Centerville Police Chief (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer Seasoned law enforcement officer Lon Hatcher was recently appointed the new police chief in Centerville. Hatcher, who served as a law enforcement officer in Centerville and Turner County for the past year, replaces Chief Nolan Clark, who left the position…

