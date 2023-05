New librarian in Parker

Tricia Erickson with her husband, Jason, her son, Jevin, and daughter, Nessa. Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Parker’s new librarian officially “checked-in” last month. After 20 years in the criminal justice field, Tricia Erickson felt it was time for a change. When she saw that Parker was looking for a new librarian she thought…