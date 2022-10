Oct. 17 Presentation Will Explore Tragic Death of Irene Woman

By Riva Sharples The safety of pharmaceutical drug testing today is tied to an Irene woman who died tragically in 1951 in a drug experiment gone wrong. A presentation at the Irene library on October 17 will explore this accident and how the 26-year-old Irene woman, along with her coworker Jack Clifford who also died,…