O’Toole excited to be serving southeastern SD as new area manager

Centerville resident Spencer O’Toole is the new territorial manager for southeastern South Dakota for J & R Mechanical, serving customers in the Alcester, Hudson, Beresford, and Centerville region. (Photo/Submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer A new company offering air conditioning, venting, and heating services is now available in the Alcester-Beresford-Centerville area. The HVAC company, J &…