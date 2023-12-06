Parade of Christmas trees at Tieszen Memorial Home

Dec 6, 2023 | Home, News

Trees on the left side of the chapel. (photo/Alan Astleford) Al Astleford | Writer The Tieszen Memorial Home has their parade of Christmas trees in the chapel. There are seventeen decorated trees, a nativity scene and one decorated cross. The community is welcome to visit the display….

