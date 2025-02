Parker Ambulance says goodbye to long time member

Marvin Miller, who passed away last week, retired from Parker Ambulance in 2022 after serving the community for 25 years. (Photo/Submitted) Marvin Miller, better known as “Med 36”, passed away on Sunday, January 26.Marv was a dedicated EMT for 25 years, proudly serving on the Parker Volunteer Ambulance Service. He joined the service in 1997…