Parker awarded $1,845.00 for mosquito control

Mosquito spraying

The City of Parker received $1,845.00 for mosquito control from a grant awarded to more than 200 South Dakota cities. City employee Robbie Buller said he starts mosquito spraying before Memorial Day and every two-weeks from then until mid-July. He noted depending on mosquito activity; he continues to spray till the first freeze. (Photo/Dawn Rye)

PIERRE – More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control mosquitoes and prevent the West Nile virus (WNV).

“South Dakota has a disproportionately high number of WNV cases when compared to other states. Local mosquito control efforts play a vital role in protecting our communities,” said Bill Chalcraft, administrator of public health preparedness and response for the Department of Health.

All applying communities received funding, with grants ranging from $500 to $20,000. Grant awards were based on the population of the applying jurisdiction and its history of human WNV cases through 2019. The City of Parker received $1,845.00 for mosquito control. Other surrounding communities received the following grant amount Centerville, $1,844.00; Chancellor, $1,518.00; Davis $1,196.00 and Hurley $1,359.00.

Since its first human WNV case in 2001, the state has reported 2,612 human cases and 46 deaths. Every county has reported cases.

Including this latest round of grants, the state has provided local mosquito control programs with more than $8.5 million in support, in either direct grant funding or control chemicals, since the virus emerged in South Dakota.