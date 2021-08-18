Parker Business owners host free swim day

Dawn Rye | Writer

Summer in South Dakota is officially wrapping up. It feels like summer just started and it’s already time to say goodbye. But the weather is still hot and sunny, so soak up the sun at the local pool.

The Parker Business owners group hosts free swim days for anyone looking to soak up the sun before school starts and families go back to their busy schedules.

Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent, Amber Johnson, said that after having a successful Family Fest event, the Parker Business owners decided to host a free swim day Friday, Aug. 20, sponsored by Farm Bureau Financial and Saturday, Aug. 21, sponsored by Turbulent Games to help give back to the community. Their goal is to continue hosting events throughout the year to allow the community to help support the local businesses.