Parker City Council regular meeting held

By | Posted September 22nd, 2021 |

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The regular meeting of the Parker City Council was held on Monday evening, September 13 at 7 p.m. at the City Building.  The council had many items on the agenda.

The usual items were addressed regarding curbs and sidewalks, hydrant flushing other miscellaneous business.  

The Archery Shak has put in a request for a malt liquor license, which the council approved.  This is the first step; they must now get approval from the state.

Another topic of interest discussed pertained to internet access at the football fields to allow for streaming of games.  The school has approached the City for possible co-sponsorship for this expense, which is estimated to be around $10,000.  Questions regarding how far the service would reach, for example to the north soccer fields were brought up.  This topic was tabled for further discussion after more information could be obtained.

A report was given from the Sheriff’s department.  The law enforcement agreement with the city has been updated and the cost for the next year of service has gone up, but with that increase, comes an increase in the number of hours of service from 50 hours to 55 hours per week.  Also discussed was the positive impact of the dunk tank the department had at the Turner County Fair.  The exhibit raised approximately $3000 of which a portion was donated.

Moving Little Pheasants Daycare was also brought up.  The City is contemplating donating land to the school to accommodate relocating the daycare.  It has not been determined if they are moving the existing building, or building new.

The first reading of the fiscal budget was submitted, and the second reading will be at a special meeting to be held on Monday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the City Building.

Comments are closed.

  • `Swan Lake’ development denied

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer It all came down to the details when the Turner County board of commissioners met regarding […]

    Parker vendor fair spawns return of the Turtle Races

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Turtle Days is an event that started back in the 70’s in Parker.  It was […]

    Parts shortage will keep auto parts rising

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Back in the spring, it appeared a shortage of computer chips had sent auto prices soaring. […]

    Weier shows off her Wool Classic Sheep at the State Fair

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    The Wool Classic is a show that is open to youth five – 18 years old.  Currently, there are classes […]

    Parker hosts Marching Band Festival

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Twenty marching bands descended on Parker last Friday, September 17.  The streets were filled with on lookers and music that […]

  • Builder has big plans for Swan Lake

    September 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made for the first reading […]

    Homeschool vs public school

    September 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer The trend of homeschooling has grown increasingly diverse in recent years. According to the National Home Education […]

    Buddies, not bullies

    September 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer According to the Parker policy manual, “bullying” is a pattern of repeated conduct that causes physical […]

    Parker Homecoming Court candidates

    September 15th, 2021
    by

    Turtle Races & Parker Fall Vendor/Craft Fair to take place

    September 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The Fall Vendor Fair and Turtle Races will be Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to […]

  • What’s Happening

    Kathryn Jeanne (Bollinger) Cink

    81 Monday, Sept. 13 Sioux Falls On April 4, 1940, Kathy was born in Bridgewater to Clarence and Eleanor (Vogt) […]

    Eldon Berg

    84 Wednesday, Sept. 1 Marion Eldon H Berg was born on Aug. 17, 1937 to Henry C. and Mary Engbrecht […]

    Pheasants fall to B-E/E, Beresford

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer  The Parker football team faced two strong opponents in the past two weeks, first facing […]