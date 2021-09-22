Parker City Council regular meeting held

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The regular meeting of the Parker City Council was held on Monday evening, September 13 at 7 p.m. at the City Building. The council had many items on the agenda.

The usual items were addressed regarding curbs and sidewalks, hydrant flushing other miscellaneous business.

The Archery Shak has put in a request for a malt liquor license, which the council approved. This is the first step; they must now get approval from the state.

Another topic of interest discussed pertained to internet access at the football fields to allow for streaming of games. The school has approached the City for possible co-sponsorship for this expense, which is estimated to be around $10,000. Questions regarding how far the service would reach, for example to the north soccer fields were brought up. This topic was tabled for further discussion after more information could be obtained.

A report was given from the Sheriff’s department. The law enforcement agreement with the city has been updated and the cost for the next year of service has gone up, but with that increase, comes an increase in the number of hours of service from 50 hours to 55 hours per week. Also discussed was the positive impact of the dunk tank the department had at the Turner County Fair. The exhibit raised approximately $3000 of which a portion was donated.

Moving Little Pheasants Daycare was also brought up. The City is contemplating donating land to the school to accommodate relocating the daycare. It has not been determined if they are moving the existing building, or building new.

The first reading of the fiscal budget was submitted, and the second reading will be at a special meeting to be held on Monday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the City Building.