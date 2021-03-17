Parker First Baptist Church giving back to community with Drive -Thru

Dawn Rye | Writer

The feeling of giving back and contributing to society is unparalleled and a great way to get to know the community. Helping others brings value to the community and promotes growth opportunities for everyone. This is no different for the local First Baptist Church who wants to give back to those less fortunate.

According to First Baptist Church Secretary Cassie Lukkes, the Drive-Thru will be held on

X. Drivers are encouraged to drive up to the carport while volunteers load the car with a box.

She explained the church received monetary donations to purchase groceries. If the public wants to donate monetarily or donate food items, they can drop them off at the church or call 297-3259. If someone is interested in helping pack boxes or help distribute them, please come to the church at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Lukkes stated it’s hard to know how many people they would be serving, so the church decided to provide one box per car to help as many people as possible. If there is more than one family per car, they are welcome to come back before 8:30 p.m. to receive another box if boxes are remaining.

The church goal for the event is to bless as many people as they can in the name of Jesus. She noted the church understands that times are hard for many and the church would like to help those who need it and love people the way Jesus loves them.

She explained the church hosted a previous giveaway in December and learned from the challenges they experienced. For the first event, church members were doing the bulk of the shopping, becoming overwhelming to purchase groceries. The first giveaway was planned within a couple of weeks, presenting challenges with a short timeline. However, the congregation is more prepared this time and is still learning as they go.

“We are most excited to be able to share resources that God has given us and help those in the community and surrounding area. We don’t want it to be about our church but always pointing to Jesus. We want to be obedient to whatever He calls us to,” commented Lukkes.

The church would also like to thank Tony Jensen at Jones Food Center for helping them streamline the process of ordering food.